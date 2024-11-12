Waverton Investment Management Ltd Acquires 57,373 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,373 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up approximately 2.8% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Synopsys worth $168,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 33,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $10,554,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $649.82.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $556.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $507.77 and its 200-day moving average is $545.05. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $457.52 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

