Waverton Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,509 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.94% of Valaris worth $37,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Valaris during the second quarter worth about $28,884,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Valaris by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,283 shares during the period. Condire Management LP raised its stake in Valaris by 14.7% during the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 1,452,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,285,000 after purchasing an additional 186,076 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valaris by 338.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 182,467 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Valaris during the second quarter worth about $13,306,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VAL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Valaris from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valaris from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Valaris Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of VAL stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Insider Activity at Valaris

In other Valaris news, COO Gilles Luca sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,326.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,450,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,360,118.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,403 shares of company stock worth $4,028,246. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

