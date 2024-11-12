Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 17,968 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises about 1.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $64,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,882,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 118.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $358.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.28 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.61 and its 200 day moving average is $356.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

