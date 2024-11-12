Waverton Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 66 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Capital raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,634.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,202.71.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $3,173.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,112.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,018.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,510.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $46.46 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

