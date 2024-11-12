Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 42,610 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,610 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,309,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 41.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 65,189 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 37.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Infosys by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 127,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 29,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 55.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Infosys

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.