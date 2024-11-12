WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 68,502 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.44% of Power Integrations worth $16,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 69.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 22.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 23.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 16.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,144.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,398 shares of company stock worth $157,847 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.9 %

POWI opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.