WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 103 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2,471.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in GoDaddy by 20.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 214,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in GoDaddy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $621,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.38.

GoDaddy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $183.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.16 and a 1 year high of $184.38.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,599.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $503,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,047,957.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,599.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,344 shares of company stock worth $4,529,897. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

