WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys 5,296 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

