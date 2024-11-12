WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 764.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 240,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,455,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 739.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 72,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,919,000 after acquiring an additional 63,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

NYSE ROP opened at $565.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $551.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.91. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $508.22 and a one year high of $579.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

