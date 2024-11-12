WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $8.25 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 266.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Realty Income by 48.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.9% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 59.5% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 49,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of O stock opened at $57.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 300.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

