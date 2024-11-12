WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

