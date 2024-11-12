WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $1.48 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,187 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

