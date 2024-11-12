WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 110 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 53,338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,602,000 after acquiring an additional 852,885 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 46,892.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after buying an additional 770,451 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $191,628,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,937,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after acquiring an additional 279,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $402.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.35 and a 200-day moving average of $385.61. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

