WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 167,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,000. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 1.55% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HELO stock opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $680.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $62.92.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

