WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 11,589 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,589 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 225,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after buying an additional 22,859 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 222.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 84.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $72.41 and a 52 week high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

