WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 11,699 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVW stock opened at $101.02 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $101.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

