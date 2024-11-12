WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 2,976 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 317.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1 %

LMT opened at $570.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $578.06 and a 200-day moving average of $522.08.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.