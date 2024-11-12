WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 527 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,312,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,701,000 after buying an additional 106,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,350,924,000 after purchasing an additional 124,571 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,396,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,081,348,000 after acquiring an additional 237,083 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,218,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $954,530,000 after acquiring an additional 322,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $241.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $208.14 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

