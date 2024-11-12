What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Hershey FY2024 Earnings?

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hershey in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.38. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

Hershey Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $178.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.20. Hershey has a 1 year low of $171.67 and a 1 year high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Hershey by 218.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 55.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.