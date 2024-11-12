Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 8850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The stock has a market cap of $741.46 million, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 119.51%.

In other news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,128.07. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

