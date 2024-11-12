William Blair Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shift4 Payments in a report released on Monday, November 11th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shift4 Payments’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.53.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

FOUR opened at $104.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $106.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 54.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 46,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after acquiring an additional 242,179 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 31.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,875,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

