Winslow Asset Management Inc. Buys 475 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,143 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 2.1% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

