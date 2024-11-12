Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $37.39 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,554 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup comprises about 6.9% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of PulteGroup worth $37,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock opened at $133.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.02. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

