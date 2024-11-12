Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $5.73 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Boeing by 122.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after buying an additional 1,251,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Boeing by 15,039.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $176,073,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after acquiring an additional 388,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.37.

Boeing Stock Down 1.8 %

BA stock opened at $148.96 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $144.13 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day moving average is $170.26. The company has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

