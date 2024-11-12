WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USIN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $52.30.

Get WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund alerts:

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.