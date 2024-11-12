WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 197,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the previous session’s volume of 62,223 shares.The stock last traded at $36.55 and had previously closed at $37.37.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNL. United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1,647.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 101,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 95,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 245,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

