Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 42,991 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,991 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,930,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 22.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $22.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

