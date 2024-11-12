Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 9,002 Shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,702,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,505 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 815,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 65,579 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 150,456 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,850,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVCB stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors.

