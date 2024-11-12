Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 16.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 582,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $536.89 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.63 and a 1-year high of $539.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $486.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

