Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Pricing of Upsized Senior Notes OfferingOn November 12, 2024, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) disclosed in a recent 8-K filing that it issued a press release revealing the pricing of its offering of $400 mill

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s 8K filing here.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Stories