Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target Raised to $6.60 at HC Wainwright

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $6.60 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Xeris Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.
Xeris Biopharma Stock Down 5.5 %
Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,606,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after buying an additional 519,897 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 11.1% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Xeris Biopharma by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth $37,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Xeris Biopharma
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
