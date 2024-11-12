Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CTO Sells $498,245.12 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CTO Matthew Leibel sold 16,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $498,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,908.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Leibel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Matthew Leibel sold 3,400 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $62,730.00.

Xometry Stock Down 2.6 %

Xometry stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 347,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,142. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.55. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xometry by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Xometry by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,918,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,088,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XMTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Xometry from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Xometry from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

