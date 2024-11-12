XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $14.45. XPeng shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 3,617,592 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 212.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,549 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 5.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,421,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,369,000 after purchasing an additional 872,160 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the second quarter worth approximately $5,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 73.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 600,437 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in XPeng by 100.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

