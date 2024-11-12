Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.36 and last traded at $40.99. Approximately 18,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 68,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $539.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 264.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 29,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,927.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,637,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,921.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 555,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 528,351 shares in the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

