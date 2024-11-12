XXEC Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

XXEC Inc. trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 2.9% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ROP opened at $565.14 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $508.22 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $551.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

