Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 273.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1,387.5% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $176.16 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

