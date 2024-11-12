Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Noble Financial

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Noble Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Zomedica Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM opened at $0.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Zomedica has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zomedica
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zomedica stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,100 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of Zomedica worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zomedica Company Profile
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform; TRUVIEW, a digital cystoscopy platform that offers automated slide preparation within the instrument; and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system.
