ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 258,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $9,534,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,113,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.03. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

