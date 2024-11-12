ZoomInfo Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 24,075 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 207% compared to the average daily volume of 7,836 call options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance
ZI traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. 2,663,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,708,150. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 316.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on ZoomInfo Technologies
ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ZoomInfo Technologies
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.