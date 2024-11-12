ZoomInfo Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 24,075 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 207% compared to the average daily volume of 7,836 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. 2,663,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,708,150. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 316.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

