ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Short Interest Update

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 369.1% from the October 15th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ ZVSA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,962. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49.

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $1.89. Research analysts anticipate that ZyVersa Therapeutics will post -22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

