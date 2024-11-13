1,514 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,514 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $327.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.62 and a 52 week high of $335.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.44.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.