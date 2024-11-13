27,483 Shares in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:NSEP) Bought by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:NSEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Separately, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.1 %

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89.

