432 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,498,000 after acquiring an additional 61,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Ferrari by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,329,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ferrari by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,660,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 47,023.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 314.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,043,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,792,000 after purchasing an additional 791,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $437.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $330.15 and a 12 month high of $498.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.67% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RACE

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.