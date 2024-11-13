6,425 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 11.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 345,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after acquiring an additional 69,951 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 50.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.77 and a 200-day moving average of $229.06. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $149.14 and a 12 month high of $263.85. The firm has a market cap of $153.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,475,967. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at $119,475,967. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.56.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

