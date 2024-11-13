Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,364 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 114,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,032,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 331,837 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at $25,617,068.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

ABT stock opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

