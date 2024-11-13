Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.2 %
NYSE:THQ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,622. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05.
About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund
