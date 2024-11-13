Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $6.39.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

