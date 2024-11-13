Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1,307.9% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Stock Performance

Shares of THW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 164,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,883. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

About Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

