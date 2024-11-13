Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CELH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 3,116.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 3,150.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Stock Down 1.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CELH opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $99.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

