Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $4,286,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 137,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CEMEX from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

CEMEX Price Performance

CEMEX stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.49.

CEMEX Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Articles

